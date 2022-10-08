Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,453. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63.

