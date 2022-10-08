Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.