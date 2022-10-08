AddMeFast (AMF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.55 Million

AddMeFast (AMF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, AddMeFast has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. AddMeFast has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $22,535.00 worth of AddMeFast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AddMeFast token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AddMeFast Token Profile

AddMeFast was first traded on December 15th, 2021. AddMeFast’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,981,248,868 tokens. AddMeFast’s official website is addmefast.com/amftokenrewards. AddMeFast’s official message board is medium.com/@amf.token. AddMeFast’s official Twitter account is @tokenamf. The Reddit community for AddMeFast is https://reddit.com/r/amftoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AddMeFast

According to CryptoCompare, “AddMeFast (AMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AddMeFast has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AddMeFast is 0.00747165 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,322.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://addmefast.com/amftokenrewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AddMeFast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AddMeFast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AddMeFast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

