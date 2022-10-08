Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 100,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Adhera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

