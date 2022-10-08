Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.77. 3,495,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.98. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.