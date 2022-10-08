Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.11.
Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %
Adobe stock opened at $288.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.