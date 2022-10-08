Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %

Adobe stock opened at $288.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

