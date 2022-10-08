Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212,269 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

