Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 299,558 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 299,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VWO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,150,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

