Advisor Resource Council Buys 27,240 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 510,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 105,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,735. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

