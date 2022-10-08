Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VB traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

