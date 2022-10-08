Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 49,332 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

