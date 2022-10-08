Advisor Resource Council Has $2.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $5.84 on Friday, hitting $200.54. 1,281,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,628. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

