Advisor Resource Council Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock

PTLC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 577,594 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

