Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

