Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.19

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and traded as low as $99.78. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.97.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

