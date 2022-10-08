AirDAO (AMB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.12 Million

AirDAO (AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One AirDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AirDAO has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. AirDAO has a market cap of $20.12 million and $10.08 million worth of AirDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AirDAO Coin Profile

AirDAO (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. AirDAO’s total supply is 1,492,305,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,039,736 coins. The Reddit community for AirDAO is https://reddit.com/r/airdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirDAO’s official message board is blog.airdao.io. AirDAO’s official Twitter account is @airdao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirDAO is airdao.io.

AirDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

