Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Financial Comparison

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $20.68 million 0.39 -$31.33 million ($2.21) -0.05 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 3 1 0 2.25 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 3,200.33%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -292.46% -34.84% -22.55% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

