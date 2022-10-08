Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Cut by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology stock traded down $10.78 on Friday, reaching $211.58. 779,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,435. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

