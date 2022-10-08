Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $99.57. 24,249,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

