Amaze World Trading Down 1.1% This Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $92.45 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00008787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaze World (AMZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amaze World has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amaze World is 1.7060567 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $826,386.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amaze-world.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

