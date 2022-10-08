Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.71. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 13,710 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

