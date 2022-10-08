Amgen Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $115.72 million and approximately $19,434.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.16041367 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,397.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

