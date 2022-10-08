Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $46,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,936,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.1 %

APH traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $70.17. 2,322,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

