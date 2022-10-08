AmpliFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (AMPLIFI)

AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One AmpliFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $110.03 or 0.00565160 BTC on exchanges. AmpliFi has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $140,295.00 worth of AmpliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmpliFi has traded 85.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AmpliFi

AmpliFi was first traded on August 5th, 2022. AmpliFi’s total supply is 88,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035 tokens. AmpliFi’s official website is perpetualyield.io. AmpliFi’s official Twitter account is @amplifidefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AmpliFi is https://reddit.com/r/amplifidefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AmpliFi’s official message board is medium.com/@amplifidefi.

AmpliFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmpliFi has a current supply of 88,203 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AmpliFi is 86.66621641 USD and is down -18.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $280,562.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetualyield.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmpliFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmpliFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmpliFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

