Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Raised to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

