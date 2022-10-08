Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Raised to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ampol Stock Performance
Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.
Ampol Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampol (CTXAF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.