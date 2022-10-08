Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $30.44

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

