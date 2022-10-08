Analysts Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $10.50

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 138,928 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,410,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

