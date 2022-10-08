Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) PT at $131.50

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.67 on Monday. ITV has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

