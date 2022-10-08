Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $67.83

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $39.08 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

