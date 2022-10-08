Analysts Set UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) PT at $36.90

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of UPMMY opened at $32.32 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.