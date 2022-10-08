Analyzing Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 1.99% 7.53% 1.54% Hippo -218.29% -27.99% -14.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allstate and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $50.59 billion 0.70 $1.60 billion $2.87 45.52 Hippo $91.20 million 4.10 -$371.40 million ($11.00) -1.49

Volatility and Risk

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Allstate has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allstate and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 4 6 1 2.58 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $94.88, indicating a potential upside of 480.63%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Allstate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allstate beats Hippo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The Run-off Property-Liability offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, independent agents, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

