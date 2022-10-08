Analyzing AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AmeraMex International and H&E Equipment Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

H&E Equipment Services has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.24%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

76.4% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70% H&E Equipment Services 11.15% 30.14% 4.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and H&E Equipment Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.20 $1.63 million N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services $1.06 billion 1.00 $102.54 million $3.43 8.55

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment. The Used Equipment Sales segment sells used equipment through retail sales force primarily from its rental fleet, as well as inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins from equipment customers. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new construction equipment through a professional in-house retail sales force. The Parts Sales segment sells parts for the equipment customers, as well as offers for its rental fleet. The Repair and Maintenance Services segment serves its rental fleet and equipment owned customers, as well as offers ongoing preventative maintenance services to industrial customers. It also provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company's rental fleet consists of hi-lift or aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and others. It serves industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, maintenance contractors, and various other industrial account customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of 102 service facilities in the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

