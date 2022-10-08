Analyzing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Dana (NYSE:DAN)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Dana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 37.17 $23.40 million ($0.20) -5.65 Dana $8.95 billion 0.20 $197.00 million $0.69 18.03

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

XOS has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XOS and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Dana 0 5 1 0 2.17

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 373.45%. Dana has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Dana.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% Dana 1.03% 4.89% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats XOS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, e-axles, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and transmissions, as well as electric, hybrid, and ICE products for light trucks, sport and crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides axles, driveshafts, e-axles, e-transmissions, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and electric vehicle integration services, as well as software as a service for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, planetary hub drives, e-axles and e-drives, and helical and bevel-helical gearboxes, as well as electrodynamic, hydraulic, and drivetrain components for construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary markets. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets and sealing, cover modules, heat shields, thermal management, e-thermal management, cooling, and bipolar fuel cell plates products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

