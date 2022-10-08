Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. 831,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

