Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TGT traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.15. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

