Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ BUG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. 265,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,215. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.