Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JHMM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 210,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,157. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

