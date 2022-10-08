Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $795,000 Investment in Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:INNO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:INNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF Stock Performance

INNO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

