Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

IWF traded down $7.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.79. 2,258,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

