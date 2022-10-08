Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 271,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,450 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48.

