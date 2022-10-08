Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. 3,490,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

