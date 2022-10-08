Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DVN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 12,020,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631,889. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

