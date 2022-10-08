AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

