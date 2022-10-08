Angle Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.60 Million (AGEUR)

Angle Protocol (AGEUR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Angle Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Angle Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005016 BTC on popular exchanges. Angle Protocol has a market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Angle Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Angle Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Angle Protocol Token Profile

Angle Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2021. Angle Protocol’s total supply is 39,110,562 tokens. The official message board for Angle Protocol is blog.angle.money. Angle Protocol’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Angle Protocol’s official website is angle.money.

Angle Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle Protocol (AGEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Angle Protocol is 0.9758462 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,472,802.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://angle.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Angle Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Angle Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Angle Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Angle Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Angle Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.