Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,761 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.37% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

JBSS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 36,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,576. The firm has a market cap of $863.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

