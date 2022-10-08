Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Eaton by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,122,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,884,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,630. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.