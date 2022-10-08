Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,520 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 51,496 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $4,418,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $14.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.26. 3,212,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.49 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.36.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

