Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,578 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 6.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $90,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $13.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.76. The company had a trading volume of 800,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,311. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $307.15 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.53 and its 200 day moving average is $357.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

