Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 12,931,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,409,071. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

