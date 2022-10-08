Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,244 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,918,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Linde by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average of $300.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.